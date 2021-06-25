Police Say Marilyn Manson Will Turn Himself In on Assault Charges in New Hampshire Spitting Incident

Home News Krista Marple June 25th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

After months of accusations that have been putting him in headlines, police are saying that Marilyn Manson will be turning himself in following an incident that took place in New Hampshire. Two years ago, Manson performed at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18 where he was accused of assault involving a videographer.

According to the NBC Boston, Manson’s attorneys stated that the reported assault was specifically involving Manson’s spit that had hit the videographer’s arm. Manson showed interest in turning himself in, which was discussed with and agreed on with his attorney. A warrant for his arrest was first issued by the Gilford Police Department back at the end of May. The warrant was for “two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault.”

Upon turning himself in, Manson will be booked and then released on bail under the condition that he will have no future contact with the victim of the New Hampshire incident. However, since the court is backlogged due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is possible Manson’s case will not see it’s next hearing until next year.

Over the last few months, more and more women have come forward to accuse Manson of a variety of things. At the beginning of February, Evan Rachel Wood, Manson’s ex-fiancé, accused Manson of alleged grooming and alleged abuse. Shortly after, Esmé Bianco stepped forward stating that he had allegedly sexually assaulted her and was also allegedly involved with human trafficking.

Several other women have come forward regarding similar allegations, which then resulted in Manson being dropped by Loma Vista Recordings. In more recent news, Manson has faced another lawsuit from an unnamed ex-girlfriend who claims that he allegedly raped her and also threatened to kill her. The allegations from the unnamed woman came out at the end of May.

Photo credit: Owen Ela