Marilyn Manson Dropped by His Agents CAA Following Abuse Allegations

Famed shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been dropped his talent agency, CAA, as the fallout continues for the musician following allegations of abuse from actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women earlier this week. The news comes after Manson, real name Brian Warner, was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. He has also been pulled from recurring roles on two television series American Gods (Starz) and Creepshow (Shudder).

Earlier today, actress Rose McGowan–who was engaged to Manson before the pair split in 2001–released a statement to her Instagram account in support of Wood while calling the entertainment industry a “cult” of protection.

In a post to her Instagram account this week alleging the abuse, Wood named Manson for the first time after previously mentioning she was a victim of abuse. In the post, the actress wrote, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

Manson officially responded to the abuse allegations for the first time today, calling them “horrible distortions of reality,” maintaining that all of his relations have been consensual. “Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said on his own Instagram account. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

While Wood’s relationship with Manson became public in 2007, the two reportedly began seeing each other years before, when Wood was 18 and Manson was 36. The couple then announced their engagement in 2010, which ultimately ended just seven months later.

