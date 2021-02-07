Wolf Alice Frontwoman Ellie Roswell Accuses Marilyn Manson of Misconduct at Music Festival

Home News Krista Marple February 7th, 2021 - 9:10 PM

After Evan Rachel Wood came forward accusing Marilyn Manson of abusing her, more and more women have since come forward with similar allegations. Ellie Roswell, front woman of Wolf Alice, is among those who have shared their story. Roswell stated that she met Manson at a music festival a few years back and had an unsettling experience with him.

“I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro,” said Roswell. “There were no repercussions for his behaviour, his tour manager simply said ‘he does this kind of thing all the time.’ If he does this kind of thing why on earth has he been heading festivals for so many years? When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male dominated world that is the music industry.”

Wood, Manson’s ex-fiancé, first accused Manson earlier this month after she took to her Instagram to address the abuse she allegedly faced. A few other women have since come forward with their stories which also accuse Manson of abuse and inappropriate behavior. However, Manson’s ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, claimed that she never personally experienced anything like what other women are claiming they have dealt with. Von Teese claims that she left Manson after 12 months of marriage due to other reasons.

Manson was recently dropped from his record label as well as his talent agency because of the allegations. Since then, his record label announced they have stopped promoting Manson’s most recent album We Are Chaos, which dropped in September last year.

Along with that, while nothing has been confirmed, it is rumored his longtime manager Tony Ciulla has also dropped him. Manson took to his Instagram page just shortly after Wood came out with her allegations to address those accusations and said they were “horrible distortions of reality.”