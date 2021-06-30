Marilyn Manson Now Facing Fourth Lawsuit

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 30th, 2021 - 11:52 AM

Ashley Morgan Smithline, a model who previously detailed her allegations against Marilyn Manson in a People cover story, has now sued Manson over the claims, which include allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment, among other claims. Smithline is the fourth woman to sue Manson since Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood first brought the allegations to light, following Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, personal assistant Ashley Walters and an unnamed woman.

The lawsuit alleges mostly the same things Smithline accused Manson of doing in her People story. It claims that communication between Manson and Smithline began in 2010 while she was modeling in Bangkok, Thailand. According to the claim, Manson convinced her he wanted to cast her in a remake of 1993’s True Romance and flew her out to Los Angeles, where she moved into his apartment. They began a relationship that started out consensual at first, but Manson allegedly began taking advantage of her without her consent.

She continues with allegations that he bruised her, cut her, bit her, burned her, whipped her and fractured her nose. Smithline told People, “He definitely cut my inside of my thighs, my inside of my elbows. My outer thighs have his initials carved into them. He cut my lower stomach, and he made it very clear that I was replaceable, that I was vulnerable, that I was extinguishable, that he could kill me at any moment.”

According to the lawsuit, “Mr. Warner repeatedly threatened Ms. Smithline’s life, telling her that he would ‘find her’ and ‘kill her if she left him.’ Other times, Mr. Warner would casually tell Ms. Smithline that he ‘could kill her right now.’”

Another section of the lawsuit alleges, “While Ms. Smithline was away modeling in Asia, Mr. Warner requested that she purchase and bring back Nazi paraphernalia. Ms. Smithline, who is Jewish, did as much, bringing Mr. Warner rings, throwing stars, a mask, and a knife all adorned with swastikas. Mr. Warner knew Ms. Smithline was Jewish and played this traumatizing behavior off as a joke between the two of them.”

More details of Smithline’s claims can be read in the full lawsuit below. A representative for Manson told Rolling Stone, “We strongly deny Ms. Smithline’s claims. There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010. Manson hasn’t seen Ms. Smithline since then.”

Manson was dropped by his record label, talent agency and manager when the allegations first came out. More claims have been made aside from the four lawsuits, including a claim by Wolf Alice’s Ellie Roswell that he allegedly filmed up her skirt with a GoPro while distracting her with compliments on her band. There’s also an arrest warrant out on him in New Hampshire after Manson allegedly spat on a photographer. Police said a few days ago that Manson will reportedly be turning himself in for that charge.

Photo credit: Owen Ela