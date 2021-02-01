 Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse

February 1st, 2021 - 3:47 PM

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Actress and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has accused industrial metal performer Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Warner, of alleged grooming and alleged abuse. Wood began publicly dating Manson in 2007, but they reportedly began seeing each other a couple of years before, when Wood was 18 and Manson was 36. The couple were also briefly engaged in 2010, which ended after seven months.

Back in 2016, Wood stated that she was raped twice, once by a “significant other” and another time by a “bar owner,” neither of whom were named. She discussed her own traumatic experiences with domestic assault and sexual abuse during a House Judiciary Subcommittee in 2018, which was part of an effort to support the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights for passage in all 50 states.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood)

Warner has faced similar allegations from four different women, who accused the performer on Instagram of alleged sexual assault, alleged psychological abuse, and/or various forms of alleged coercion, alleged violence and alleged intimidation. He has vehemently denied all of these allegations in the past.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah McNeilly (@mcneilly.sarah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabriella (@sourgirrrl)

One of Warner’s former guitar and keyboard technicians Dan Cleary has supported Wood’s allegations, claiming that he had seen Warner engage in alleged abuse against another partner. “Over the course of 1 year he turned her into a different person. He broke her. I didn’t totally realize until later in life,” Cleary said in his own statement.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2020. All rights reserved.