Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Aaron Grech February 1st, 2021 - 3:47 PM

Actress and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood has accused industrial metal performer Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Warner, of alleged grooming and alleged abuse. Wood began publicly dating Manson in 2007, but they reportedly began seeing each other a couple of years before, when Wood was 18 and Manson was 36. The couple were also briefly engaged in 2010, which ended after seven months.

Back in 2016, Wood stated that she was raped twice, once by a “significant other” and another time by a “bar owner,” neither of whom were named. She discussed her own traumatic experiences with domestic assault and sexual abuse during a House Judiciary Subcommittee in 2018, which was part of an effort to support the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights for passage in all 50 states.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Warner has faced similar allegations from four different women, who accused the performer on Instagram of alleged sexual assault, alleged psychological abuse, and/or various forms of alleged coercion, alleged violence and alleged intimidation. He has vehemently denied all of these allegations in the past.

One of Warner’s former guitar and keyboard technicians Dan Cleary has supported Wood’s allegations, claiming that he had seen Warner engage in alleged abuse against another partner. “Over the course of 1 year he turned her into a different person. He broke her. I didn’t totally realize until later in life,” Cleary said in his own statement.

I then starting working for him as his personal assistant in 2014-2015. I saw first hand, over & over him being an abusive violent boyfriend to his GF Lindsay. Over the almost 2 year stretch I saw her in tears & him screaming & belittling her more often than I didn’t. — DanCleary (@DanCleary79) September 13, 2020

Everyone in his immediate circle knows this. But everyone (including myself) is afraid to say anything because of “the code”. It’s frowned upon to tell people’s private business. — DanCleary (@DanCleary79) September 13, 2020

I will also say that a reason I stayed quiet is because of a kind thing he did. On tour in 2007 my stepmom died suddenly. The Manson camp flew me home for a week on their dime & paid me anyway. I will still never forget that & it sincerely meant a lot to me. — DanCleary (@DanCleary79) September 13, 2020

He is a brilliant musician, an incredibly smart & funny man. But he’s also a mentally & physically abusive drug addict that has the ability to be super kind & emotional. It’s hard to wrap your head around. I’m not asking for him to be “canceled”, fuck ALL that cancel stuff. — DanCleary (@DanCleary79) September 13, 2020

My sole focus is for people to not call these women liars. They’re not. #Manson gave me a living for a long time, gave me great music as a kid, I appreciate the opportunities. I saw the entire world for the 1st time with him. This was not easy but I had to do it. I stand by it. — DanCleary (@DanCleary79) September 13, 2020

