Esmé Bianco Sues Marilyn Manson For Sexual Assault And Trafficking

Home News Caroline Fisher May 2nd, 2021 - 11:46 AM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, popular alternative metal musician Brian Warner, known by his stage name Marilyn Manson, is being sued on the grounds of alleged sexual assault as well as alleged human trafficking by Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. Manson’s former manager, Tony Ciulla, is also reportedly being sued by Bianco based on similar allegations.

The lawsuit alleges, “Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions.” It further alleges that, “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.”

Manson’s attorney Howard E. King made a statement calling the allegations made by Bianco “provably false.” He went a step further, saying, “We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco explains, “For far too long, my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard.”

The actress goes on to say, “My hope is that by raising mine, I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”

The striking allegations follow a string of other sexual misconduct allegations made against Manson by several more women earlier this year, like Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Roswell. Roswell alleged that Manson “was filming up [her] skirt with a GoPro,” while backstage at a music festival a few years back. She also alleged that, “There were no repercussions for his behaviour” and “his tour manager simply said ‘he does this kind of thing all the time.’”

Manson was also accused of alleged sexual abuse by his former partner Evan Rachel Wood in February of this year. Wood alleged that “[Manson] started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” She alleged that during her relationship with Manson, she “was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

The performer was dropped by his label Loma Vista Recordings in February following Wood’s allegations. He was also dropped by his talent agency, CAA, following the buzz surrounding the several allegations made against him.

Manson responded to the surplus of allegations in a post on social media in February, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela