Marilyn Manson’s Legal Team Alleges That His Accusers Are “Co-Conspirators” in Motion to Dismiss Esmé Bianco Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson‘s legal team has filed a new motion to dismiss claims against him in a lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Esmé Bianco. She filed the suit against Manson on April 30 of this year, alleging rape, abuse and human trafficking while with Manson several years back. Manson‘s former longtime manager Tony Ciulla was also named in the suit.

In his new motion, Manson‘s legal team describes several of his accusers as “co-conspirators”, who are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of [Brian] Warner’s ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson,’ with fabricated accounts of abuse.”

Billboard reported that Manson‘s new motion alleges that the various women who have recently accused him have been “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.” It further claims that Bianco and several other women “spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning” her claims into “twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality.” The actress is also one of four women to have filed a lawsuit against the singer, alongside model Ashley Morgan Smithline, personal assistant Ashley Walters and an unnamed woman.

According to the PRP, over sixteen women have come forward with allegations against Manson this year after ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public with her own allegations against him this past February.

