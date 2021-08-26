Gorillaz Surprise-Releases New EP ‘Meanwhile’

Home News Roy Lott August 26th, 2021 - 6:09 PM

Gorillaz surprised fans with their just-released EP, “Meanwhile.” The band released the EP to celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival, which did not happen this year due to COVID-19, and West London, which is home to the band’s Kong Studios. It features its title track that includes Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy, “Jimmy Jimmy” features AJ Tracey, and “Déjà Vu” (live from NW10) features Alicaì Harley. “Meanwhile Gardens are just around the corner from Memory Lane,” says frontman 2D, “If you get to Crawley you’ve gone too far.”

All three songs were performed at the band’s benefit show for frontline workers at London’s 02 Arena earlier this month. The show also featured Robert Smith, Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, Slowthai, Slaves, Little Simz and Shaun Ryder and Roswetta of Happy Mondays.

Gorillaz will then be playing both Barcelona’s and Portugal’s editions of Primavera sound next year, performing alongside Lorde, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Cigarettes After Sex, 100 Gecs, Rina Sawayama, Jehnny Beth, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Japanese Breakfast and many more.

The group last released their Song Machine: Season One video series, which included “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Valley of The Pagans” featuring Beck “Chalk Tablet Towers” featuring St. Vincent, “Strange Timez” featuring Robert Smith, “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q, “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian, “Désolé” featuring Diawara, “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves and its final song “The Lost Chord” with Leee John.

“Meanwhile” EP Tracklist:

1. Meanwhile (ft. Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy)

2. Jimmy Jimmy (ft. AJ Tracey)

3. Déjà Vu (ft. Alicaì Harley) Live from NW10