Robert Smith of The Cure to Join Gorillaz on Upcoming Song Machine Release

Legendary The Cure frontman Robert Smith is set to join The Gorillaz on their upcoming sixth Song Machine installment, which does not yet have a release date. The band teased this upcoming installment on their Twitter and Instagram pages, with the latter also including a title: “Strange Timez.”

This announcement was accompanied by an image of the group’s virtual members in space suits on the moon in front of the world, while Smith’s image is superimposed over the Earth. Previous installments of the Song Machine series included visuals where the group’s virtual members interacted alongside the real world musicians performing.

This upcoming project will follow “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q, “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian, “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves. Each of these visual styles were diverse, moving between the happy vacation-like atmosphere of “Désolé” all the way to the wonky horror trip present on “Friday 13th.”

The group have also been busy outside of this project, teaming up with prominent UK grime artist Skepta and the late Tony Allen for their single “How Far.” The group’s mastermind Damon Albarn has also gone into new age territory with the debut of The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, which was recently featured on a Boiler Room live stream. On the external media side, The Gorillaz released a new hardcover almanac this year, which was presented in full cover and featuring new artwork, puzzles, games and a slew of special guest appearances from Gorillaz collaborators.