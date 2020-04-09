Gorillaz Drop New Inverted Single “Aries” Featuring Peter Hook and Georgia

Home News Luke Hanson April 9th, 2020 - 10:07 PM

British virtual band Gorillaz have released a new single, “Aries,” featuring legendary bassist Peter Hook and alt-pop singer and producer Georgia. “Aries” is the third release of the band’s ongoing new project, Song Machine.

The band began teasing Song Machine in January. The first release was “Momentary Bliss” on January 31, featuring British rapper Slowthai and punk rock duo Slaves. That was followed by “Désolé” on February 27, featuring Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara. The band has said episodes will be released spontaneously throughout the year and feature a broad assortment of guest musicians.

“Aries” plays like a road trip movie, featuring virtual band mates Murdoc and 2D on a motorcycle ride against a musical background. Describing the dynamic at play, fellow virtual band mate Noodle says, “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.”

The track features Peter Hook, the British singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer best known for his work as the bassist and co-founder of the iconic bands Joy Division and New Order. It also features English singer, songwriter, producer and drummer Georgia, who recently released her second studio album, Seeking Thrills.

While there isn’t an official release calendar for Song Machine, the band has promised to release a total of 13 tracks/episodes as part of the project. If the current roll out is any indication, fans should expect the next song and video episode in approximately a month.