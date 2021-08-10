Watch Gorillaz Perform with Peter Hook, Robert Smith, Slowthai and More at O2 Arena Show

Home News Alison Alber August 10th, 2021 - 9:43 PM

The indie rock band Gorillaz celebrated their return to in-person concerts Tuesday night at the O2 Arena in London. The show is one of two big concerts by the band at the O2 Arena. The concert was completely free for NHs workers and their families, in honor of their hard work throughout the pandemic, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The show featured many stars of the alternative scene, including Robert Smith who performed “Stange Timez” with the band. Joy Division’s and New Order’s bassist Peter Hook brought his classic bass-play with him to “Aries,” Slowthai and Slaves contributed to “Momentary Bliss” and Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays and Roswetta rock out with Gorillaz during “DARE.”

Little Simz performed both, “Feel Good Inc.” and “Garage Palace” during the show. Gorillaz also played several unknown new songs throughout the concert.

Check out Smith’s and Hook’s performances with the band below.

“Strange Timez” featuring Robert Smith



“Aries” featuring Peter Hook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Hook & The Light (@peterhook_thelight)

New wave legend Robert Smith shared some exciting news in June this year. He announced that he is currently working on a new solo album, that is “an hour worth of noise.” In an interviw with Zane Lowe the musician explained his new solo project, “The reason I was doing something on my own was for exactly the same reason I was doing collaborations; I’ve always wanted to do an hour’s worth of noise.” Smith further explained that the album concept would not fit in with his band, The Cure, so he recorded it as a solo project.

But there is also hope for not one but two new The Cure albums. The original initially planned for a release date in 2020, but now it turned into two albums with an unknown release date.

The British rapper slowthai released his new album Tyron in February this year, sharing multiple songs off the album with accompanying videos. The videos show the exciting creative side of the rapper. He is also set to tour with punk-rapper $uicideboy$ and hardcore band Turnstile this fall.