Gorillaz Wrap Up Song Machine Season One With “The Lost Chord” Featuring Leee John

Kyle Cravens December 20th, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Virtual band Gorillaz will be wrapping up their yearlong music experiment titled Song Machine with the upcoming track, “The Lost Chord” featuring Leee John. The song will release on Christmas Eve, December 24.

The epic finale to Season One of Song Machine, “The Lost Chord”, will be released alongside another brand-new video from Jamie Hewlett, a glorious homage to Cinecolor which sees our band of survivors 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle make a return visit to Plastic Beach because, as 2D sings, “At this time of year I’m always in need of the silent waves…”.

The entire Song Machine project was conceived by band co-founder and primary songsmith Damon Albarn to break free from conceptualized patterns that curating a traditional album elicits. This project was more creatively open, and freeform, it could be taken anywhere the band and featured artists saw fit. And taken it was in a multitude of directions. It began in January with “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves and would continue episodically throughout 2020. Last month saw the release of “The Valley Of The Pagans” featuring Beck.

Every new tune would release alongside a new music video just as “The Lost Chord” will be, that is until the release of an entire full-length album that strung the singles together with previously unreleased tracks that filled out the album. The release would go on to be hailed as one of the best musical offerings this passed year. Recently, Albarn and his two-dimensional cohorts played concerts via livestream to thousands of fans across the world.