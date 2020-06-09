Gorillaz Share New Song Machine Episode Four “Friday 13” Featuring Octavian

Home News Aaron Grech June 9th, 2020 - 11:41 AM

Gorillaz have released episode four of the ongoing Song Machine series with “Friday 13,” a new track featuring the London-based rapper Octavian. This latest episode is accompanied by a visual directed by Jamie Hewlett, the co-creator of the group, who formed the character designs for the band’s animated members.

“Friday 13” is an ethereal synth led alternative pop song, with a dance hall inspired beat and rhythm section, complemented by Octavian’s mixed rapped and sung vocals. The visual’s open up with a shot of the band’s animated music studio, before cutting to shots of London tunnels cut between colorful images of Octavian and the band’s members. The end of the video closes with a James Baldwin quote stating “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

This latest episode is the fourth installment of the ongoing series, following the release of “Aries” featruing Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves. The band have also been working outside of the project, and released a track titled “How Far” featuring prominent UK grime artist Skepta, and the late legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, who passed away last month.

The musical mastermind behind the Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, recently had an appearance on the music live streaming channel Boiler Room while in quarantine, where he performed songs from his new project The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. This new project appears to be a new age project, inspired by the landscapes of Iceland.