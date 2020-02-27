Gorillaz Release Song Machine Season One Episode Two “Désolé” Featuring Diawara

Home News Aaron Grech February 27th, 2020 - 9:11 AM

The Gorillaz have released the second episode of their Song Machine Season 1 series titled “Désolé,” which features Malian actress and singer-songwriter Diawara. This series features new song releases and collaborations between the band’s animated members, and their real life counterparts, along with appearances by a few guest stars during the two most recent tracks.

“Désolé,” continues the style of its previous episode, showing members of the animated band crossing over into the real world. A few of the scenes show the performers recording around the music studio, and riding around in a speed boat. This track blends in elements of the Gorillaz alternative pop sound, with strings, catchy bass chords and guitar lines, complemented with some world elements and Diawara’s vocals.

The first episode of this series, “Momentary Bliss” featured the artists slowthai and Slaves, and created a blend between punk, synth-pop and hip hop. This project was teased at the beginning of the year, following the release of their recent documentary Reject False Icons.

“Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop,” the band’s virtual drummer Russel said in a press release. “We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”