Gorillaz Pay Tribute To Classic Arcade Character with “Pac-Man” Featuring Schoolboy Q

Home News Aaron Grech July 20th, 2020 - 4:27 PM

Gorillaz have released a new track and music video for “Pac-Man,” which was inspired by the classic arcade game and features a guest appearance from the rapper Schoolboy Q. The song was originally teased a couple of days ago on their social media and is the fifth entry in their Song Machine series.

“PAC-MAN” is shot with plenty of colorful visuals, as the group’s animated band members are shown engaging in various activities such as playing the arcade Pac-Man, punching a boxing bag and reading inside the music studio, while visual effects hover around and on top of Schoolboy Q’s body during his rap verse. The track’s instrumental features a funky electronic bassline, elements of pop vocals, an ethereal atmosphere and steady beat, while School Boy Q gives a strong rap delivery, dropping each rhyme with confidence and vibrato.

This latest song follows the series’ “Friday 13th,” which featured the London-based hip hop artist Octavian. The visuals blended imagery of London’s high way tunnels and was shot in a more psychedelic manner compared to this video. The previous songs included in this series are “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves.

The band have also been releasing music outside of Song Machine, and debuted a track titled “How Far” featuring prominent UK grime artist Skepta and the late Tony Allen. Damon Albarn, the main musical mind behind the project, recently debuted a new project titled The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, as part of a Boiler Room live stream.