Gorillaz Releases New Song “Chalk Tablet Towers” With St. Vincent And Announce Song Machine 2021 Summer Tour Dates

Gorillaz has released a new song “Chalk Tablet Towers,” with St. Vincent and announced summer 2021 tour dates. The announcement coincides with the release of their latest album, Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez.

The band announced four tour dates for next summer in Europe in June, July and August. The shows will take place in Germany, Luxembourg and the U.K.

The new song, “Chalk Tablet Towers,” is a simple, percussive and upbeat track featuring Gorillaz’s signature electronic beats. A synth-heavy song, it features vocals from St. Vincent layered with 2D’s. Together, the pair sing lyrics such as “Chalk tablet towers, like drawing shadows / Chemical distraction, you are not with me.”

Gorillaz is scheduled to broadcast their first shows since 2018 on December 12 and 13, with a broadcast to be streamed live around the world. There will be three separate shows between the two days.

The band announced last week that they’re starting an Apple Music radio show called Song Machine Radio. They released the first episode Oct. 19.

Song Machine is an audiovisual project the band created consisting of a collection of singles and music videos released monthly as episodes.

“Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop,” said the band’s drummer Russel in a press release.



Earlier this month, the band released “The Pink Phantom,” which features Elton John and 6LACK. It was the seventh episode of the Song Machine series, following “Strange Timez,” featuring Robert Smith of The Cure. Before that came “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q, “Friday 13 featuring rapper Octavian, “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Fatoumata Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves.

In August, Gorillaz performed a virtual version of the Outside Lands festival, which is the largest independently owned music festival in the country, called Inside Lands.

Song Machine Tour Dates

6/16 Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen

6/18 Berlin, Germany –Parkbühne Wuhlheide

7/1 – Luxembourg – Rockhal

8/11 – London – The O2