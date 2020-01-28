Gorillaz Are Teasing Something Called Gorillaz Present Song Machine | Season One

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 11:43 AM

The Gorillaz have teased an upcoming project, titled Gorillaz Present Song Machine | Season One, along with a new teaser trailer on their social media and YouTube page. As of press time it is unknown what the project will consist of, although they urge fans to “subscribe now for the next episode (snooze you lose)” of this new work, which is provided with this link.

The accompanying teaser trailer shows a shot of the band’s animated bassist Murdoc turning on a synthesizer, as an instrumental theme plays in the background. This synth heavy theme is accompanied by a hip hop instrumental, while the final image from the trailer shows the heads of all of the band’s animated members.

At the end of last year the band debuted a new documentary titled Reject False Icons, which documented the recording behind their two most recent projects, Humanz and The Now Now, which were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This documentary featured numerous guest appearances from artists such as Pusha T, Jehnny Beth, Danny Brown, Kelela, Mavis Staples and Noel Gallagher.

The group’s main mastermind, Damon Albarn, who is also known for his work with the influential 1990s band Blur, stated that he will release another Gorillaz project after he has finished work with his supergroup The Good, The Bad and The Queen. “I have another one as well, but I know I’m not gonna be allowed to even think about recording or putting it out this year,” Albarn explained.

