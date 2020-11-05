Gorillaz Imitate Grand Theft Auto As They Race Through West Hollywood With Beck In New Music Video For “Valley of the Pagans”

Home News Roy Lott November 5th, 2020 - 9:38 PM

Gorillaz has released the latest episode of Song Machine called ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’ ft Beck. The video for the track sees 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel take a chaotic road trip through West Hollywood in Grand Theft Auto inspired animation. Beck joins in on the fun via FaceTime. Check out the video below.

The video comes shortly after their previously released song “Chalk Tablet Towers,” featuring St. Vincent as well as previously released aongs “Strange Timez,” featuring Robert Smith of The Cure, “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q,” “Friday 13 featuring rapper Octavian, “Aries” featuring Peter Hook and Georgia, “Désolé” featuring Fatoumata Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves.

The band will then perform the songs via ivestream called Song Machine Live, which is set to take place on December 12 and 13. The special performances will take place in London and will also be the band’s first in two years. “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop,” said the band’s drummer Russel in a recent press release.

The band also has their own Apple Music 1 radio show called Song Machine Radio. Each of the band’s characters will host an episode of the series, which will feature music selections, special guests and segments with Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett.