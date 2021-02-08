Pink Sweat$ Announces New Album Pink Planet for February 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Heaven”

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 8th, 2021 - 6:35 PM

Philadelphia R&B artist Pink Sweat$ announced he will be releasing his debut album Pink Planet via Atlantic Records this Friday, February 12, and shared a video for the new single off it, “Heaven.” The album features the six songs from 2020’s The Prelude EP and 10 new tracks.

The Prelude came out in July 2020, split between tracks with a new, funky, more-produced sound and tracks in the stripped-back acoustic guitar R&B style the artist has favored since his 2018 breakout hit single, “Honesty.” In spite of this effort to branch out, the acoustic tracks have once again proved to be his most popular, with “At My Worst” breaking 100 million streams on Spotify while blowing up on TikTok and “17” trying to catch up to it.

“Heaven” sits somewhere between the styles demonstrated on The Prelude. It has a really full sound, but features laid-back guitar, organ and drums. Pink Sweat$ sounds completely in his element while singing lines like “It feels like heaven/When I’m with you” over the backing band’s lush instrumental. The addition of synth harp and strings, both bowed and plucked, turn it into a rather full sound.

Thrice Cooked produced the music video, which shows Pink Sweat$ and others enjoying their stay on the so-named Pink Planet. After a spaceship takes them there from Earth, they smell flowers, jump rope and enjoy a meal while wearing all-white outfits to stand out from the all-pink scenery.

The release of Pink Sweat$’ debut album comes at a great time for the artist. According to the press release, he just witnessed his highest streaming week in the USA, and “At My Worst” has hit #1 on the charts in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and some other Asian countries. On January 27, he released a new version of the track featuring Kehlani on vocals, which will be tacked onto the album as a bonus track.

Pink Planet Track List:

1. PINK CITY

2. Heaven

3. Paradise

4. Magic

5. So Sweet

6. Chains

7. Interlude

8. Beautiful Life

9. PINK MONEY

10. At My Worst

11. 17

12. Lows

13. Not Alright

14. Give It To Me

15. Icy

16. PINK FAMILY

Bonus Tracks:

1. At My Worst feat. Kehlani

2. Honesty