Tash Sultana Questions the Virtues of the Internet Age in New Song “Sweet & Dandy” 

Krista Marple January 22nd, 2021 - 6:38 PM

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Award winner Tash Sultana have officially released their new single “Sweet & Dandy.” The new song is set to be featured on their forthcoming album Terra Firma, which is due for a February 19 release date via Mom + Pop Music.

Tash Sultana have previously released four singles total that are to be featured on the upcoming album release with “Sweet & Dandy” being the fifth. Tash Sultana’s newest release is a smooth, soft psychedelic indie song with dreamy, beautifully executed vocals with a powerful overall meaning.

“‘Sweet & Dandy’ is about the process of withdrawing yourself from negative distractions and living in the present, always remembering that you are enough. You and you alone, you do not need the world to tell you to be a certain way,” said Tash Sultana in a press release.

Tash Sultana first announced the release of their upcoming album Terra Firma back in October of last year. With the announcement, “Willow Tree,” a single from the album, was released. Prior to that, “Pretty Lady,” “Greed” and “Beyond the Pine” were the first three singles to be released.

In late November of last year, Tash Sultana announced a live stream concert event to take place at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. While live stream concert events have been incredibly popular due to the coronavirus outbreak greatly affecting all mass gatherings, what made this stream stand out was that it took place in front of an audience. Fans were permitted to physically be at the show but were still socially-distancing. The stream aired on November 28 and was free to at-home viewers on YouTube.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister