Grimes Signs with Columbia Records

Home News Aaron Grech March 8th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Alternative pop artist Grimes has signed with Columbia Records, which is accompanied by the launch of her new website. This is the artist’s first signing with a major label, her recordings Geidi Primes, Halfaxa, and the Darkbloom EP were all released via Arbutus, while 4 AD released Visions, Art Angels and Miss Anthropocene, her 2020 album.

Just signed to Columbia Records!

Thanks for tuning in all these years We’ll meet again soon https://t.co/FAQUTkv9GW pic.twitter.com/U61I2ULRup — ☘︎ (@Grimezsz) March 8, 2021

In social media posts, Grimes announced to her fans that they’ll “meet again soon.” Last month Grimes announced that she was finishing up work on new music, which she hopes to release within the next month. According to her posts, she waited to finish up some music before announcing her new signing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎࿎ (@grimes)

During a recent Q & A alongside the tech company Endel, who collaborated with her on the “AI Lullaby” in 2020, Grimes discussed working with Caroline Polachek and making music for a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert. Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert are also set to appear on the upcoming blink-182 record. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grimes is currently uncertain about working on music videos in the near future. “MUSIC IS READY BUT BUSINESS IS NOT,” Grimes stated. “ALSO DUNNO IF CAN SHOOT MUSIC VIDEOS WITH COVID SO WE SEE.”

Outside of music Grimes is having a massive year, thanks to the release of her NFT Collection called the WarNymph collection. This collection sold for over $5 million, with some of its proceeds going to support Carbon 180, an NGO dedicated to reducing carbon emissions. These NFTs were 10 digital art pieces, with some containing bits of animation and music. Due to their blockchain technology, these works cannot be reproduced.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat