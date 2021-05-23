Jackson Browne Keeps on Hopin’ in New Single “My Cleveland Heart,” Shares Music Video Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Home News Aaron Grech May 23rd, 2021 - 6:43 PM

Americana singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has released a new single called “My Cleveland Heart,” which will be featured on his upcoming studio album Downhill From Everywhere out on July 23 via Inside Recordings. A new music video for this latest single featuring a cameo appearance from singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has also been released.

“My Cleveland Heart” sees Browne undergo heart surgery in the middle of an audience full of doctors and other medical professionals, with Bridgers serving as one of Browne’s nurses. The Americana track is filled with pedal steel guitar, jangly chords and Browne’s catchy vocal harmonies, with the song carrying an upbeat vibe and pleasant nostalgia.

It’s been a long year for Browne, who revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 last March, around the same time much of the United States began shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Browne stated that he may have been exposed to the virus at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, however he was not entirely certain.

Following his recovery, Browne teamed up with Grace Potter, Marcus King, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig for the socially-distanced music video “Eachother.” The track was about coming together despite everyone being physically apart as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns across the country.

In fall 2019 Browne joined several other Americana artists such as Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris and Patty Griffin for the The Lantern Tour II, which had its proceeds go toward the Women’s Refugee Commission, in solidarity with the displaced migrant women and children in custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz