Of Monsters and Men Share Slow-Burning New Song “Destroyer”

Kaido Strange April 10th, 2021 - 11:49 AM

Islandic folk band, Of Monsters and Men released their latest song, “Destroyer”, both to stream and as lyric video via YouTube.

The video captures a mammoth of a statue, it’s intriguing as you don’t know what the architecture is (or whether it’s a statue). It’s subtle hints reminisce of the former Soviet bloc countries and their significant architecture that’s left around important places such around landscapes. and only at the end do we get a glimpse of what it is and where it’s placed. We also see some hands/arms wave around, yet we don’t know who it belongs to, it’s never revealed and it remains a mystery.

The music is begins like a balled, and then hit the chorus , which is quite powerful. Very dreamy, which is a signature of their style of music, although what seems lacking is their signature ‘folk’ aspect though that doesn’t take away from the song; it’s interesting and different.

The song made its debut appearance on NBC’s show Manifest yesterday (April 9th). The band has been active during the pandemic, releasing song after song. Earlier, in 2020 they released a cover version of Post Malone’s “Circles”, performing it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, then last autumn they released a new original track entitled “Visitor” which generated over 14 million views and was performed live on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“Destroyer” is set to be released on a new album from the band which they hope to release sometime later this year, in celebration of their tenth anniversary.

In 2019, the band released the third album, Fever Dreams.