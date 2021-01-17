Sleaford Mods Dance In The Road In New Music Video For “Nudge It” Featuring Amy Taylor Of Amyl and the Sniffers

Home News Sara Thompson January 17th, 2021 - 1:49 PM

Sleaford Mods has released a music video to go along with their recent single “Nudge It.” The single was a preview of their latest album Spare Ribs, which was released on January 15, and features the voice of Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers, who also appears in the video.

The new video has a DIY vibe, with fisheye effects and occasional water droplets on the camera lens. The stop motion feel of the videography fits well with the cacophonous, speak-sing vocals of lead singer Jason Williamson, who appears with fellow bandmate Andrew Fearn in the video. Many of the shots include the duo making jolty, awkward movements or mockingly imitating artists who try to look “gangster.”

Filmed in dreary, urban settings, the video reflects Sleaford Mod’s lyrics, which call out their fellow artists for pretending to sympathize with the struggles of the working class without living through the same struggles. Williamson commented about the theme of the piece, “Reduced circumstance isn’t a pantomime. If you haven’t lived within its confines don’t use it to enamour your ideas. It confuses the platform for those that truly live it and more often than not buries creative breakthroughs because the arena is polluted by the view of their world through someone else’s privileged lens.”

As mentioned before, Amy Taylor makes an appearance in the latter half of the video. The singer’s higher, grungy vocals greatly add to the punk feel of the piece, and the music video includes shots of her twirling and jumping around in similar areas with a downtown feel.

Taylor also recently collaborated with the Swedish punk group Viagra Boys to cover “In Spite of Ourselves.” The song was originally release by folk artist John Prine, who passed away last April due to COVID-19 complications.

Sleaford Mods was set to play at small venue and restaurant Pappy and Harriet’s last year alongside the nearby Coachella festival, though the festival itself was cancelled. The band was also active during the holidays as part of the charity live stream event Letters to Santa, and also aired a one hour SMtv Spare Ribs Special via their youtube Amyl and The Sniffers, formed in 2016, quickly ascended in the music industry, and had been planning to venture from home country Australia to Philadelphia for a show last October, though the event was cancelled along with many others amid the pandemic.