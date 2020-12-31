Fever 333, Working Men’s Club, The Snuts and More to Play F*CK 2020! A New Year’s Eve Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech December 31st, 2020 - 10:43 AM

Inglewood rap-rock outfit Fever 333, dance-punk outfit Working Men’s Club and Scottish indie rock band The Snuts are set to play F*CK 2020, a live stream set for Near Year’s Eve. This live stream will take place at 11:00p.m. EST via SPIN’s Twitch channel. Other performers include pop artist Devora and post-punk band The Clockworks.

Composed of former Letlive vocalist Jason Aalon Butler, former The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison and Night Verses drummer Aric Improta. Fever 333 released their debut studio album Strength in Numb333rs last year, which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations occurring across the country.

“I think it is the penultimate call. I did the only thing I knew I could do. So I went out into the street, and I marched, and I yelled, and I cried, and I laughed. Everything I could to express how I felt about this thing and express our thoughts about Black people and people of color and disenfranchised people,” Butler explained in an interview with Alternative Press. “Did everything I could for 13 days. I was in what people called “peaceful protests” and was amid what people called “riots.” And on the 14th day, I came home, and I wrote ‘BITE BACK.'”

The band recently appeared alongside The Black Dahlia Murder, Shearwater and Intronaut for a cover of Faith No More’s “Everything’s Ruined,” which was originally featured on the band’s 1992 debut Angel Dust. They also joined members of Jesus Piece, Fever 333, Creeping Death and Miss Eaves for a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing in the Name Of.”