Foo Fighters Announce D.C. Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration Featuring Chris Stapleton, Pharrell and Band of Horses

Alternative rock band the Foo Fighters have announced the DC Jam lineup for 2020, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s first studio album. Other prominent artists such as Chris Stapleton, The Go-Gos, Pharrell Williams, Band of Horses Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey will also be performing.

This festival will take place at the FedExField in nearby Landover, Maryland, a small town less than 10 miles away from the nation’s capital. This event will also host a BBQ competition, tailgate party, games and rides, with tickets available for pre-order today. Full details regarding pre-orders can be located here.

The Foo Fighters eponymous debut album was written and recorded entirely by the group’s frontman Dave Grohl, with a guest guitar spot by Greg Dulli, and the assistance of producer Barrett Jones. The group will be touring this summer in celebration of this release as well.

Stapleton recently announced the 2020 All-American Road Show Tour, which will host Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr. and The Highwomen this summer.

Williams is expected to be working with his fellow producer Chad Hugo as the Neptunes this year. Williams will be hosting his own festival this year called the In The Water Festival featuring Beck, Usher and the reunion of the hip hop group Clipse.

The Regrettes released their most recent studio album How Do You Love last year. They debuted a holiday song titled “Holiday-ish” featuring Dylan Minnette at the end of last year.

Radkey released the song “P.A.W.” last year, which discussed the issues of redlining. Band of Horses’ most recent studio release was Why Are You OK back in 2016.

The Go-Gos will be touring this spring.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz