Rise Against Shares Blistering New Song “Broken Dreams, Inc.” From DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal The Original Soundtrack

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 11:19 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Punk outfit Rise Against have shared a new track “Broken Dreams Inc,” which is featured as part of the soundtrack for the DC Comics limited series and crossover event Dark Knights: Death Metal. This is Rise Against’s first new song in three years and was produced by Bill Stevenson, Jason Livermore, Andrew Berlin and Chris Beeble.

“Broken Dreams Inc.” opens up with a brief spoken introduction from what appears to be a comic book villain, before Rise Against kicks in with their signature punk aggression. The track is filled with the bands signature charged guitar chords and quick drums, alongside their signature vocals, which call for action. The song is accompanied by brief shots of the comic’s panels, while the lyrics are presented in dialogue boxes.

“One word, ‘disruption.’ You have to put power into the hands of the people, not business, you have to value people and community over profit,” the band’s vocalist Tim McIlrath stated in a press release. “You can’t have a shareholder-run country or a shareholder-run world, a world that values profit above all else, because profit above all else can result in dangerous repercussions for humankind.”

Dark Knights: Death Metal is a continuation of 2017’s Dark Knight: Metal comic event, which brings together all of the current DC universe’s story lines together. This project is accompanied by a soundtrack and digital video elements on YouTube, which is set to host Dave Lombardo, Chelsea Wolfe, Zakk Wylde and Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides.

The band’s Zach Blair recently appeared on Two Minutes to late Night’s cover of The Replacement’s “Kids Don’t Follow,” while McIlrath joined with Moby and Lou Koller of Sick Of It All to cover Black Flag’s “Rise Above.” McIlrath was also featured on the music video for Sick Of It All’s “Bull’s Anthem” earlier this year. The band also opened up for The Original Misfits final show in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson