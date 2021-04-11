Grey Daze Working on New Album with Vocals from Chester Bennington and Guest Appearances by Richard Patrick of Filter, Dave Navarro and Bennington’s Daughters

Home News Krista Marple April 11th, 2021 - 7:01 PM

Before his time with Linkin Park, the late Chester Bennington was the lead vocalist for grunge band Grey Daze. While the band only lasted about five years before calling it quits, Grey Daze is now working on releasing a brand new album which will feature previously recorded vocals from Bennington.

Grey Daze has been recording the forthcoming album at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles with producers Esjay Jones of Alien Ant Farm and Brian Virtue of Chevelle. It has been confirmed via Instagram that new release to feature special guests such as Dave Navarro and Richard Patrick. There have also been numerous photos shared of the recording sessions taking place where Bennington’s daughters Lily and Lila were shown in the vocal booth.

Although Bennington moved on to work as the vocalist for Linkin Park after Grey Daze split, he did rejoin the band before he had passed away in 2017. He contributed to their most recent album Amends, which was where the band revisited tracks from their earlier days together.

Grey Daze had been working on Amends at the time of Bennington’s passing. After that, Grey Daze finished off the album and released it in June of 2020. Shortly after that, an acoustic EP, which had featured some songs from their recent album, Amends…Stripped was released.

The band’s official Instagram posted two weeks ago about the usage of Bennington’s vocals. “We had all of Chester’s vocal takes on tapes ranging from 1994 to 1997 and we had to find speciality equipment to run them through into Pro Tools. The vocals all sounded so good that we barely had to mess with them. #foryouchester”

