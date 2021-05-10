Rise Against Announces Nowhere Generation Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin May 10th, 2021 - 12:01 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Chicago punk band Rise Against have announced their summer 2021 tour dates. The tour, named for their 2021 album Nowhere Generation, will take them through the continental United States in July and August.

The tour begins at Pier 17 in New York, on July 30. The band is set to perform at primarily open-air amphitheaters as restrictions on indoor performances remain mostly intact for this summer following the COVID-19 pandemic. Rise Against will end the tour on August 24 at The Complex Outdoor, in Salt Lake City, UT.

Nowhere Generation is Rise Against’s ninth studio album. The album is set to be released on June 4, 2021. Ahead of their upcoming album release, Rise Against shared a single and new music video for the titular track, Nowhere Generation, for which they shared a video of the studio sessions.

The band will tour with its current full lineup, which includes Tim McIlrath (vocals), Joe Principe (bass), Brandon Barnes (drums), and Zach Blair (guitar). Principe, a founding member of the band and McIlrath have both been with Rise Against since 1999. Barnes and Blair joined after the band in the years following their founding, and have worked with Principe, McIlrath, and a revolving door of other band members. In 2013, the band took a year long hiatus following their extensive tour for their album Endgame.

This is Rise Against’s first tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim McIlrath expressed their eagerness to play in front of live audiences, “A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us. Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can’t wait to fix that on the ‘Nowhere Generation Tour.’ It’s been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it…” he said in a press release.

Previous Rise Against albums have included Wolves (2017), The Black Market (2014), Endgame (2011), Appeal to Reason (2008), The Sufferer & the Witness (2006), The Siren Song of Counter Culture (2004), Revolutions per Minute (2003) and The Unraveling (2001).

Tickets for the Nowhere Generation tour go on sale May 13 at 10 AM. To purchase tickets, click here.

Nowhere Generation Summer 2021 Tour Dates

7/30–New York, NY–Rooftop at Pier 17

7/31–Asbury Park, NJ–Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/1–Philadelphia, PA–Skyline Stage at The Mann

8/3–Baltimore, MD–MECU Pavilion

8/4–Charlotte, NC–Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/6–Atlanta, GA–Tabernacle

8/7–St. Augustine, FL–St. Augustine Amphitheatre

8/9–Birmingham, AL–Avondale Brewing Company

8/10–New Orleans, LA–The Fillmore

8/12–Houston, TX–Bayou Music Center

8/13–Austin, TX–Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

8/15–Dallas, TX–South Side Ballroom

8/17–Phoenix, AZ–Arizona Federal Theatre

8/20–Las Vegas, NV–The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

8/21–Irvine, CA–Five Point Amphitheatre

8/22–San Francisco, CA–Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/24–Salt Lake City, UT–The Complex Outdoor

Photo Credit: Marv Watson