Denzel Curry Releases Hard Hitting New Track “Live From The Abyss”

Carol City, Florida-based hip hop recording artist, Denzel Curry, recently released a hard hitting political track, “Live From The Abyss,” via Bandcamp. According to a press release, the “Clout Cobain” rapper’s latest track, which was released this past Friday October 2, is “…a declaration of intent that finds the rapper surveying the oppressive political climate of the United States in 2020. The song is out now on Bandcamp in conjunction with the platform waiving their share of revenue for the day, allowing 100% of sales to go to independent artists and labels. Net proceeds from ‘Live From The Abyss’ digital single sales on Bandcamp, through the end of October, will be donated by Curry to Dream Defenders.”

Curry’s latest track “Live From The Abyss” starts off with breaking news reports of the Minneapolis fires that broke out, at the same time protests were occurring in response to the murder of George Floyd, earlier this year. From the outset of the beat, the opening gets a percussive claves-like sound that gives way to some chunky bass and reverberating drums. Curry’s lyrics are fueled with aggression and restlessness with opening lines like, “I walk around with confidence/ Plotting on accomplishments/ Planning something radical/ In the cut so anonymous.”

Curry raps, sounding as if his voice is being under surveillance, on race issues in relation to his disdain for the current administration, as well as frustrations with police brutality and what Curry views as police killing African Americans. The apprehensiveness and down right fear the black community has of police, when weapons are drawn, are blatantly on display, “I don’t fuck with my president/ Tried to block all Mexicans/ If he hear this message/ Please don’t send swat to my residence/ The police keep on killing us/Hands up then they start to shoot/ Bad enough I’m scared of them/And afraid of my niggas too.” The track has a grungy, almost industrial sound to it and Curry’s voice inflections sound aggressive in the track’s chorus making for a short, but impactful song. To listen to Denzel Curry’s “Live From The Abyss” stream below, via Bandcamp.

On the heels of releasing “Live From The Abyss” Curry went into great detail of the all-encompassing message behind his latest track, shared on the rapper’s social media, saying:

Voter suppression has been a ploy of amerikka for a long time. They were more bold in the past but they found new quiet ways to disenfranchise us. As they attempt to revert back to these tactics just know panic and terror didn’t work on us in 1939 and it won’t work on us today. Native land. Black slavery. Chinese mining. Latino labor. My brothers and sisters have overcome substantial amounts of injustice to achieve equal opportunity. Equality doesn’t come with a limit and no amount of your PRIDE can instill fear in my heart. This has been a Black Man Broadcast Live From The Abyss

Denzel Curry has recorded four full-length studio albums, starting with his 2013 debut Nostalgic 64, 2016’s sophomore follow-up Imperial, his critically acclaimed third studio album Ta13oo and his latest musical offering 2019’s Zuu, via PH/Loma Vista. As of late, Curry partnered up with producer Kenny Beats to release his latest EP, Unlocked, released back in February of this year.