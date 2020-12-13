Dark Knights: Death Metal Releases Episode Four With Members Of HEALTH, Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe And More

DC Comics limited edition series Dark Knights: Death Metal released an episode entitled “Shot In The Dark” on December 10, 2020. The episode features Superman, Batman and several other notable characters from DC Comics and features artists Brann Dailor of Mastodon, Jacob Duzsik and John Famiglietti both of HEALTH and Henri Cash of Starcrawler. It also features other notable artists, actors and voice actors such as Chelsea Wolfe and David Hasselhoff.

The comic opens with Batman in alternate universes which as stated by the Anti-Monitor is alternate universes where Batman lost against all the villains and perpetrators. Batman calls Superman and Wonder Woman and advises them to turn back from the universe. Superman and Wonder Woman already are facing their own battles with Hex and Superboy Prime respectively.

The comic features a heavy rock soundtrack with elements of film and television music also included. Initially it starts with a swelling synth sound before turning into an extremely heavy metal rock piece of music. Through most of the comic only orchestral instruments provide background music along with several sound effects such as a fret noise on an electric guitar and bass drums playing a heart beat pattern. For the last 3 minutes of the comic including during the credits the death metal song returns and includes screaming, extremely heavy guitars and drums as well as bass.

HEALTH participated in the recording of music for Cyberpunk 2077 Volume I and II. In October they released an album entitled Disco4. Mastodon announced that they are working on an album and that they may record two new albums the coronavirus continues. Chelsea Wolfe covered “In Heaven” from David Lynch’s 1977 film Eraserhead.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat