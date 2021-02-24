Show Me The Body Announces New EP Survive for March 2021 Release and Shares Video for Blistering Title Track

Home News Aaron Grech February 24th, 2021 - 11:02 AM

Punk rock outfit Show Me The Body have announced a new EP called Survive, which will be out on March 19 via Loma Vista Recordings. The group have also unveiled the three-song EP’s title-track, which is accompanied by a music video directed by the band’s Julian Cashwan Pratt.

The visuals for “Survive” depict a punk fighting montage, as a group of people around a busy city are shown doing workouts on their own, while practicing street boxing moves out in the open. Toward the end of the video, a large group of people congregate to practice together, before a sparring match ensues. “Survive” is a gritty punk song, with dark brooding guitar chords and riffs influenced by sludge metal blended with a punk aggression.

According to the group, “Survive” and the EP are part of a larger CORPUS project, which undertakes initiatives in the community. “During this isolation we had to recalibrate. Recalibrate both how we exist as a band and how we cultivate power within our community,” the group said in a press release. “Our live performance is not just a moment for us, it’s our weapon, our language, and our ceremony. Without it, we had to reconfigure how we interact with our community.”

Show Me The Body’s latest studio album Dog Whistle came out in 2019, making mxdwn’s top 50 albums of that year and featuring support from the singles “Camp Orchestra,” “Madonna Rocket,” “Drought” and “USA Lullaby.” While the group is technically classified as hardcore punk, Show Me The Body have dabbled in hip hop, noise and sludge metal.

Survive tracklist

1. Rubberband

2. People On TV

3. Survive