Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Rob Zombie, Mastodon and Halestorm

April 20th, 2021

Entering into their third year, Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival has announced the lineup for September 10, 11 and 12 of this year. The Festival will take place at the Ohio State Reformatory (as recognized from The Shawshank Redemption) in Mansfield, Ohio.

The Festival and will be headlined by Slipknot, Rob Zombie & Mudvayne. It will also feature such artists as A Day To Remember, Halestorm, Mastodon, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Asking Alexandria, Fever 333, The Devil Wears Prada, Steel Panther and many more of the biggest names in rock and metal.

The event will also host more than 75 tattoo artists, as well as complimentary tours of the prison featured in The Shawshank Redemption. The festival is also expected to have gourmet food, wide varieties of beverages, camping and the return of Blood Prison, an award-winning Haunted House.

Tickets are being sold as single day or weekend passes, starting at $75 plus fees. They are currently available here. 3-day weekend VIP passes are nearly sold out, so festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and avoid price increases.

Many of these bands have remained active over the last year. Slipknot participated in a livestream performance in tribute to David Bowie’s birthday in January, and Ice Nine Kills shared a couple of chilling covers of songs such as Adam Schlesinger’s “Stacy’s Mom” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Killswitch Engage is looking toward performing in Blue Ridge Rock Fest in September.

More fan favorites that will appear at the festival include The Hu, Local H, August Burns Red, Wage War, All That Remains and Stitched Up Heart.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shulz