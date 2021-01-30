The Black Queen Announce 5th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Fever Daydream For February 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King January 30th, 2021 - 9:08 PM

The Black Queen has announced that they will be releasing a deluxe edition of their debut album Fever Daydream this upcoming February. The album will arrive digitally via Bandcamp on February 5, with other streaming services releasing the album on February 19.

“In 20 years of making albums, there are a few that stand out as being really special,” The Black Queen’s frontman, Greg Puciato, said in a statement, according to The PRP. “They felt special when they were being made, dan they still stand-out after the passing of time. If every album is a point on a timeline, these points are a little bigger than the rest. Fever Daydream is one of those points. We had no idea when we made it whether other people would connect to it the way that we did, but it turns out that a decent amount of people did.”

The deluxe edition of the album will include instrumental and vocal-only recordings of each track, as well as a few bonus recordings and demos that have yet to be revealed. The deluxe edition will also include new packaging, which has also not yet been revealed.

“This was the gateway into a lot for me on the release-side too, the genesis of what would become Federal Prisoner, and the start of a real passion for releasing records, and for owning my output,” Puciato said. “Personally it was a really transitional time too, with a lot of growth happening, and I can hear all of that in this. We had a special bond as friends and musicians during the years that we spent making this, and a couple of my current closest relationships both personally and professionally were formed during this time.”

The Black Queen released their most recent album, Infinite Games, back in 2018. The album had been led by the singles “Your Move” and “Thrown Into The Dark.” The band’s Steven Alexander Ryan and Justin McGrath released a 41-track score for Rob Sheridan’s DC comic series High Level.

Puciato released his debut solo album Child Soldier: Creator of God last year, with the album topping mxdwn’s best albums of 2020 list. His single “Evacuation” also made mxdwn’s top 50 songs of the year. Puciato recently hosted his Fuck Content live stream in December, with the entire stream eventually shared to Bandcamp.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat