HEALTH And Nine Inch Nails Release Haunting New Single “Isn’t Everyone”

Roy Lott May 6th, 2021 - 7:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails have joined forces for the first time on their new single “ISN’T EVERYONE,” via Loma Vista Recordings. The track is a hunting one with synth vocals and production. It was produced by both HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails and mixed by Atticus Ross. “It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it,” says HEALTH. Check it out below.

HEALTH teased the collaboration shortly before its release via Twitter and while working on collaborations for their latest DISCO4+ remix album and with COVID-19 pandemic is how the Nine Inch Nails collaboration became possible. Jake Duzsik stated in an interview “And so part of the conversation the whole time is ‘it would be fucking amazing to do one of these with Nine Inch Nails.’ Which given the amount of demand for Trent and Atticus’ work as composers now — it’s crazy. And we’ve known them for quite some time, but it’s not like we’ve been in constant dialogue. And I just had this thought in the middle of the lockdown. We had enough experience with Trent in that he’s just an incredibly magnanimous, giving sort of person as far as our history of him and as a band.”

He then continued on to say “So we sent him a demo and we did it very purposefully, where we sent something that was very skeletal. Because if you sent mostly a done track, that is not a collaboration — you are asking someone to guest on it. And the thing that ended up being really remarkable on it was we have done a lot of these collaborations now, and there can be a fair amount of awkwardness and not knowing —getting comfortable with your bandmates takes time— so you never know what it’s going to be like. But Atticus and Trent put in more effort and more time — we did conference calls! They take everything they do very seriously so it was very deliberate, with a lot of attention to detail.”

Trent Reznor and Ross recently won the Oscar for ‘Best Original Score‘ for their work on Pixar’s animated film Soul, with voices from Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. Following the win, Nine Inch Nails announced that they will be working on new music, which supposedly started last week.

