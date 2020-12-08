Robert Glasper and Denzel Curry Release Performance Video of “This Changes Everything” Live from Leimert Park, Los Angeles

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 9:42 PM

Robert Glasper and Denzel Curry have released a performance video for “This Changes Everything,” which was featured on Glasper’s 2019 mixtape Fuck Yo Feelings. This track was filmed at the Harun Cafe in Los Angeles’ Leimert Park and directed by Laura Wassern. The backing band for this performance includes Justin Tyson on drums, Dominque Sanders on bass, and DJ Jahi Sundance.

This live version of “Changes Everything” highlights Curry’s charisma as a rapper as he delivers each line with his signature energy, that shines through the video. The song’s instrumental is backed by a an atmospheric synth melody that gives the song a mellowed out feel.

Fuck Yo Feelings had a number of high profile guests including Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), Herbie Hancock, YBN Cordae, Bilal, Buddy, Mick Jenicks, and Rapsody. The project also found its success among the recording academy, who nominated it for The Grammys’ Best Progressive R&B Album.

The project was notable due to the fact that it was created within a single 2-day session, where Glasper invited his musician friends to stop by the studio and create music together. The resulting collaboration was a blend of impromptu and improvised performances.

Glasper is one of the most influential pianists and record producers for Los Angeles today, known for his blend of neo soul, jazz and hip hop, which would help set the template for modern classics such as Kenrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly. He has more recently helped Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard change musical directions on her solo debut Jaime.