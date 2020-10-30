In This Moment Share Puppet-Filled Video for “As Above So Below” Just in Time for Halloween

Home News Krista Marple October 30th, 2020 - 6:47 PM

In This Moment released a creepy new music video for their song “As Above So Below” right in time for Halloween this year. The track is featured on their newest album, Mother, that was released earlier this year.

In This Moment released their seventh studio album Mother in March of this year which was the start of the COVID-19 quarantine. “It was a challenging time to bring a music video together with everything that’s been going on, so we had to get creative,” said Maria Brink, front woman for the band, according to a press release.

The beginning of the video foreshadows what the theme for the rest of the video will be. The words “As above, so below/What you reap is what you sow/ What you give comes back three fold/ as above, so below” are shown as the very first part of the video. A creepy figure with black eyes follows the eery text that was shown beforehand. As the video progresses, it becomes weirder and weirder. Mysterious images, puppets and submerged humans make appearances to match the darkness of the song.

“As Above So Below” is a song that builds up suspense as it goes. Elongated vocals accompanied with dramatic, emphasized instrumental bring attention to the darkness In This Moment is going for.

The eccentric group had plans to headline a tour this past spring with Black Veil Brides and DED but unfortunately had to postpone the tour because of the pandemic.