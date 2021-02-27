Leon Bridges And Keite Young Share Soulful Cover Of Pastor T.L. Barrett’s “Like A Ship”

Home News Kyle Cravens February 27th, 2021 - 9:45 PM

American soul and R&B singer Leon Bridges recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Keite Young for a spirited cover of Pastor T.L. Barret’s “Like A Ship.” The track first debuted on TikTok as part of TikTok’s Black History Month.

Although the new cover is as heady and adorned as the original version, Bridge and Young’s adds an extra minute to the duration, adding an energetic modulation on top of more breathing room. Bridge’s silky smooth vocal melody is on top of Young’s anchored backing here, certainly encapsulating the soul of the original, as Barret once did with his perennial chorus. In shorthand, it is a real homage.

Leon, a Fort Worth native, recorded this track as part of the Truth To Power Project, a Texas based non-profit and creative endeavor. They work alongside local non-profits the to help raise awareness and money in the interest of highlighting independent Black-owned businesses. “Like A Ship” was originally recorded in 1971 and has been referenced and sampled in many hip and R&B releases over the years, including Kanye West’s Life of Pablo.

For more on Leon Bridges, check a track highlighted off of The Avalanches newest record “Interstellar Love,” which features Bridge’s vocal talent.