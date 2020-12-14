A$AP Rocky Takes on the Cyberpunk 2077 Stage Name TELO$ for New Song “Flacko Loko”

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 14th, 2020 - 6:29 PM

New York rapper A$AP Rocky made a new track called “Flacko Loko” for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game soundtrack as the alias TELO$. It’s officially out as a single next week, but publicly available through YouTube rips now.

In “Flacko Loko,” A$AP Rocky raps about being into drugs and luxury fashion apparel. It’s a hardcore hip hop track built around the intro line “’Cause I’m fresher than you and you’re whack” repeating over booming trap bass and drums.

The game’s first soundtrack album Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 1 just came out on December 11 featuring Run the Jewels, SOPHIE & Shygirl, Converge, Tomb Mold and some others. Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 2 comes out this Friday, December 18 featuring Grimes and Health, among others. A$AP Rocky will not be on Vol. 2, but expected to be on a future volume.

All of the artists in the game show up under aliases such as A$AP Rocky’s TELO$ pseudonym. A full list of artists and their contributions to the game soundtrack came out along with the game’s release on December 10. One particularly notable act is Refused as in-game band SAMURAI.

This is the first song A$AP Rocky has released this year asides from a handful of features, but the rapper is slated to play Rolling Loud Festival 2021 at both their Miami and Portugal dates. Some of his 2020 collaborators include Lil Yachty, French Montana and Juicy J.

Photo credit: Mauricia Alvarado