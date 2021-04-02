Freddie Gibbs Takes a Victory Lap in Boisterous New Song “Big Boss Rabbit”

Home News Krista Marple April 2nd, 2021 - 8:39 PM

Grammy award nominee and rapper Freddie Gibbs released his brand new single “Big Boss Rabbit” today as a surprise for his fans. This is Gibbs’ third single release since he has started working with Warner Records just last year. “Big Boss Rabbit,” which was released in a timely manner with the holiday just around the corner, featured an Easter-themed merchandise drop as well.

“Big Boss Rabbit” is an upbeat, catchy track that features a recording of Mike Tyson saying “I’m the best in the world. Its facts” as the intro for it. After that, Gibbs transitions in to his lyrically stimulating verses that flow together perfectly. “CEO rabbit, young Freddie Kane, I’m on some boss shit/ Big MAC-11, back of the seven on some boss shit/ I put that President on my wrist and I got frostbit” The video that was released alongside the single shows Gibbs performing his new song surrounded by strippers, cars and guns.

The rapper recently told Complex that he would be making his feature film debut later this year in the movie Down with the King where he would be playing the main character. Gibbs will be playing a rapper who is looking to leave the hip-hop scene. The film is written and directed by Diego Ongaro and produced by Breaker Studios.

Gibbs recently teamed up with fellow rapper 2 Eleven for the release of almost an entire album’s worth of tracks. On March 19, 2 Eleven released Mastermind, which featured Gibbs on six of the eight tracks on the album.

The Indiana-based rapper also got together with The Alchemist to release a collaborative album titled Alfredo, which had fallen at No. 14 on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2020.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna