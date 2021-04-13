Live Nation Announces From The Wiltern Concert Live Stream Lineup Featuring Young Thug, Young M.A. and Freddie Gibbs

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 2:42 PM

As part of Live Nation and Veeps’ upcoming program allowing artists to livestream performances while playing shows in music venues, The Wiltern in Los Angeles will be hosting a series of concerts featuring performances from Young Thug, Young M.A., Freddie Gibbs and more. The ticketed livestreams will run for $15 each, and are currently on sale.

Breland will be kicking off the series on May 7, with performances running each week up until July 9, with 10 performances total currently slated to occur. Breland, JP Saxe, Young Thug, Lany, Waterparks, Lucky Daye, Young M.A., Eyedress, Freddie Gibbs and Chase Atlantic will all be performing.

Freddie Gibbs recently released the single “Big Boss Rabbit,” the track arriving as a surprise to fans. He recently teamed up with 2 Eleven for his album Mastermind, Gibbs appearing on six of the album’s eight songs.

Young Thug recently appeared in the late Juice WRLD’s final music video for their collaboration, “Bad Boy.” Last year, Young Thug had joined Diplo for the single “Dance With Me.” Meanwhile, Young M.A. released a music video for his single “Off The Yak.”

The new service provided by Live Nation and Veep will see more than 60 venues having the ability to livestream performances as they occur. This will act as a means for artists to sell more tickets for shows, and giving fans the chance to see performances from across the world.

“Artists and fans are eager to get back to shows, and livestreams will continue to unlock opportunities for them to connect more than ever before,” Live Nation Entertainment CEO and President, Michael Rapino, said in a press release. “Veeps is the best at what they do, with Benji and Joel tapping into their own experience as artists to help other artists thrive, and we look forward to bringing this innovative idea to life in these iconic venues.”

