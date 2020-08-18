Carly Rae Jepsen Gives It Up For Her Crew In New Video “Me And The Boys In The Band”

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 18th, 2020 - 7:43 PM

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen released a new song and music video in honor of the fun times she’s had touring with “Me And The Boys In The Band.” There has not been any news of plans for this song to be released on platforms other than YouTube at this time.

In the video, Jepsen and the “boys in the band” are seen having fun singing/playing their instruments remotely. The homemade music video shows Jepsen singing from a bubble bath, while playing chess and while dancing in a puffy rainbow dress. There’s also some footage of drummer Nik Pesut performing some of his own dance moves, which gets more screen time than the other breaks from the band jamming. The music is on the calmer side of Jepsen’s oeuvre, but still follows traditional synth-pop song structure while wearing her personality throughout the verse melodies and hook.

In a press release, Jepsen summed up what inspired the tune, “On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home “pick me up” song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antanoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance.”

Her last single was a Valentine’s Day one-off called “Let’s Be Friends,” released this February as a bad date breakup anthem. In May she released the b-sides follow-up to last year’s full-length album Dedicated, called Dedicated Side B.

Jepsen also took the opportunity to promote a karaoke party that will be thrown to celebrate the fifth anniversary of E*MO*TION, her most critically acclaimed album. She’s asking fans to send her clips of them singing and dancing to their favorite songs from E*MO*TION, and will be streaming them on YouTube on August 27 at 6 P.M. EST.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz