Billie Eilish Is Wrapped in an Live Anaconda’s Coils for New Self-Directed Video for “Your Power”

Singer/songwriter Billie Eilish released her new single “Your Power” today alongside the accompanying music video. The single was produced by FINNEAS and is her first release since the announcement of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which is set for release on July 30 with Darkroom/Interscope Records.

“Your Power” was created and directed entirely by Eilish herself, marking her fourth music video she’s directed on her own.

The video was shot in Simi Valley and features an 80-pound anaconda. It begins with a long zoom toward an outdoor desert landscape until we’re able to make out her figure sitting on the rocks. She sings, seated, while the anaconda slithers over her lap and eventually wrapping around her body and neck. Her facial expressions stay stagnant throughout the video, reflecting sadness and a general emptiness.

The song follows Eilish’s tendency toward a darker side of pop and alternative music, having a somber guitar chord progression to support the light, gentle qualities of her voice. The single is a chilling ballad that targets people, especially men, who tend to abuse their power with young women in the entertainment industry.

In a post on her Instagram page, Billie Eilish said:

“this is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”

Billie Eilish recently performed during the ceremony for the 2021 Grammy Awards last month, joining artists such as Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion. She is set to be featured in the 2021 lineup for Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful music festival this September following the release of Happier Than Ever, which is available to pre-save here.