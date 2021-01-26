Tory Lanez Asks Court to Allow Him to Speak on Megan Thee Stallion Case

Home News Aaron Grech January 26th, 2021 - 9:45 PM

Hip hop artist Tory Lanez is currently prevented from speaking in public regarding his current felony weapons and assault charges against rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has asked the court for permission to discuss the case in public Lanez is currently under a protective order, which prevents him from speaking about his case, contacting Megan Thee Stallion or coming within 100 yards of the rap artist.

Lanez stands accused of allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during a reported shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills last summer. Megan Thee Stallion has repeatedly claimed that Lanez is the person who allegedly shot her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Lanez claims that it is unfair Megan Thee Stallion is able to speak about this incident, while he is not. He is reportedly worried that his silence makes him look guilty, and claimed that there was “evidence of gunshot residue implicating others.”

Back in November Lanez entered a not guilty plea to these felony weapons and assault charges. If he is convicted he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. The artist is currently out on $190,000 bail, and is making court appearances over telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lanez has already extensively discussed his side of this case in his latest studio album Daystar, which immediately discusses this incident from its first track. Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that Lanez allegedly offered her money to keep silent about this incident. She has also accused Lanez camp of allegedly spreading disinformation saying she dropped the charges.