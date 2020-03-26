Governor’s Ball 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 6:38 PM

The Governor’s Ball music festival in New York City has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has cancelled and postponed numerous prominent festivals such as SXSW, Ultra and Coachella. The event was set to have numerous high profile performers such as Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., RÜFÜS DU SOL, Portugal. The Man, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Of Monsters and Men, and Bleachers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” organizers shared on social media .“Simply put – due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”

The cancelled headliners Tame Impala are set to release their latest album The Slow Rush this year, which will be their first album release since Currents in 2015. The group have also debuted the tracks “It Might Be Time,” along with the song “Posthumous Forgiveness” in the months following the announcement.

Missy Elliott broke some silence for the first time in a couple of years with the release her EP Iconology last year, which included the singles “Throw It Back,” and “Dripdemeanor.” Stevie Nicks’ main group Fleetwood Mac stated that they would never reunite with their former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, ending any hopes for a reunion with the group’s classic lineup.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer