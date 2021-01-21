Ellie Goulding Teams Up with Mark Ronson and Diplo on New Silk City Video for “New Love”

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 21st, 2021 - 8:46 PM

Silk City, the dance-pop power duo made of Mark Ronson and Diplo, collaborated with pop vocalist Ellie Goulding for an energetic new track called “New Love.” It premiered along with a music video set inside a nightclub.

Goulding comes in right away over some piano chords, singing “Think I forgot to breathe/Did you forget my name?” After some moments to let her verse and the piano breathe, lush nu-disco synth strings come in and it turns into a fairly maximalist production. Still, the instrumental lets Goulding’s vocals take over the song, centered on the catchy hook, “I got new love/I got new love in me.”

Fitting the track, the video is a maximalist production centered around Goulding’s performance as she lip syncs the song while wearing a flashy blue dress and a puffy blonde wig. She also plays the part of the club’s bouncer, seen at the beginning checking Diplo and Ronson’s ID’s while the instrumental from Silk City’s smash hit “Electricity” featuring Dua Lipa plays over the speakers. There’s a focus on artistic costumes and plenty of dancing, from inside the dressing rooms and privately pole dancing to out with everyone else in the club. It was directed by Anna Sting.

Goulding explained where the song came from in a statement, “I’ve known Mark and Wes for years and it seemed only right to make a tune together, at a time where we all need to dance and be free, even if just in our kitchens. The song is about losing yourself on your own, not needing to be seen, knowing that the one that got away could be just as happy as this too. The main concept is dancing on your own not needing to be seen.”

“New Love” is the first new Silk City release since “Electricity,” which made mxdwn’s Top 50 Songs of 2018. Diplo mentioned being “stoked to get back in the studio with Mark,” in a press release. He added, “We’ve been constantly trading ideas since the start of Silk City and finally found the time to bring some of them to life. We came out with this classic house record and Ellie was kind enough to lend her voice to it.”

Ronson is similarly happy with the project, “I love the music that comes out when Wes and I get together. It has a joy to it that’s different from everything else I work on. I’ve known Ellie for over ten years, and it’s great to finally get to make something together. Her voice has such a pure tone that cuts through everything.”