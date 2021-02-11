Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne Reminisce on an Accidental 911 Call in New Animated Video for “It’s A Raid”

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 11th, 2021 - 10:38 PM

A new animated music video debuted for Ozzy Osbourne’s song “It’s a Raid” featuring Post Malone off his latest record Ordinary Man. It’s now almost a year-old track, having been released the day before the album came out on February 21, 2020. The song and video were inspired by Osbourne’s story of the time in 1972 that he says he mistakenly set off the alarm system for the house that Black Sabbath had rented to record Vol. 4.

Osbourne gave out more details on the incident during an interview with SiriusXM. “I’m sitting there, great, Bel Air, sun shining, coke at hand, booze,” he sets the scene. “I’m thinking, ‘Fuck me, I’ve made it here!’ I’m sitting in this house and it’s fuckin’ boiling hot. I see these buttons on the wall and I go, ‘Oh, must be the air conditioning.’ I pressed the fuckin’ button, and [in] about five minutes, four or five cop cars come screaming down the drive. I’m shouting, ‘It’s a fuckin’ raiiiiid!’ So me and this roadie, we grab the big bowl of coke, and the pot, we go into the bathroom. I’m going, ‘I can’t fuckin’ throw this.’ I had coke coming out my fuckin’ ears. I didn’t sleep for four days after that.”

In the music video, Post Malone starts out sitting in his car listening to a clip from the SiriusXM interview that gives the song’s background, then the animated versions of Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne reenact the cops showing up at the house with Post Malone playing the part of the roadie. Most of the video is a dramaticized car chase that follows, with colorful visuals of Osbourne and Post Malone hallucinating during the track’s bridge.

The punk-influenced hard rock track warms up with an intro guitar riff before Osbourne comes in with the same shout of “It’s a raiiiiid!” Then it launches into a call-and-response style verse at full blast and a catchy chorus follows. Post Malone takes the second verse and then backs Osbourne on vocals throughout the remaining parts of the song. During the bridge and afterwards, the song continues ramping up energy, picking up momentum until the guitars are screaming and Osbourne’s yelling “Fuck you all!”

Post Malone featuring on “It’s a Raid” was a follow-up to Osbourne’s feature on Post Malone’s 2019 song “Take What You Want,” off Hollywood’s Bleeding. “A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was,” Osbourne stated. “Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably COVID-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s a Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man album.”

Osbourne has been working on a new album, which will be a much faster turnaround time compared to the 10 year gap between Ordinary Man and the album before it, Scream. The work-in-progress is reported to include contributions from current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns n’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. Osbourne’s also said to be taking part in the new Dark Nights: Death Metal comic book event collaboration.

The experience of working with Osborne seems to have inspired Post Malone, as he recently shared a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” as well as Alice in Chains’ “Rooster,” which were also recorded with Chad Smith and Guns n’ Roses’ iconic guitarist Slash. In another Post Malone/metal crossover, Megadeth’s David Ellefson covered “Over Now” last May.