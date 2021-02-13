Ice Nine Kills Shares Crackling Cover Of Elivs Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love”

Home News Kyle Cravens February 13th, 2021 - 12:07 PM

Via Blabbermouth, American metalcore band Ice Nine Kills recently shared their rendition of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley. The group tactfully employed their distinctive theatricore style on the track, and its perverted tone only heightens with the help of the tracks gruesomely abhorrent music video.

Ice Nine Kills’ spin on the beloved track world over retains a familiar tempo but utilizes the instruments in different facets. The drums clamp down forcefully with every snare beat, and the theatric crooning of frontman Spencer Charnas is at a higher pitch in comparison to the lush soothing embrace that is the Presley version. Electric guitars were another asset not featured on the original recording and are used as a climactic snap in the Ice Nine Kills version, once again adding to the dramatic tone the band is known for.

The music video counterpoints the original song’s message, spinning it on its head. It features sadistic sequences as a character struggles with his own raucous mental health. In the video, he is only a child when he commits murder on a loved one, and is then seen institutionalized, cloaked in a stray jacket, crying out. Charnas shares, “I’ve always been a big Elvis fan so the idea of taking this classic and splattering it with some signature INK bloodshed struck me as a match made in hell!”

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” was initially publicly available as part of Presley’s 1961 Blue Hawaii album. The melody of the song is based in part on a popular French love song titled “Plaisir d’amour” by Jean-Paul-Egide Martini that dates to 1784. The song is one of Presley’s landmark tunes and has been covered by numerous other arists, including Bob Dylan and UB40, among others.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi