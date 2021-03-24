Local H Announces Rescheduled Fall 2021 The Lifers Retour Dates

Home News Krista Marple March 24th, 2021 - 8:38 PM

American rock group Local H took to their official Twitter page to announce the postponement of The Lifers Tour dates, which as now been renamed as The Lifers Retour. The upcoming tour will now take place this fall starting in Milwaukie, Wisconsin. The 27-date tour is supposedly expected to expand as more dates are to be announced.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, many bands and musicians have been forced to either constantly postpone and completely cancel their previously scheduled tours. The Lifers Retour will kick off on August 31 and will make its final stop on October 16 later this year.

Let’s try this again…

At long last, the LIFERS tour will finally be a thing that happens — THIS FALL! More dates to be announced, but these shows go on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/u29zcVJDb1 — Local H (@LocalH) March 24, 2021

Local H recently teamed up with Julianna Hatfield for the track “Winter Western.” The song was featured on the band’s recent album LIFERS. The collaborative track came with a visualizer to accompany it, which was directed by Rachel Lichtman.

LIFERS was released in late April of 2020, which happened to fall on the band’s 30th anniversary and was Local H’s ninth studio album release. The album featured a track titled “Turn The Bow,” which was premiered on mxdwn at the end of January back in 2020. LIFERS featured contributions from artists such as Hatfield as well as John McCauley, Andy Gerber, Steve Albini and J. Robbins.

Local H Tour Dates:

8/31 – Milwaukie, WI – Shank Hall

9/02 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar

9/03 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird

9/04 – New York, NY – LPR

9/06 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

9/08 – Philadephia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

9/09 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

9/14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

9/16 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbit’s

9/17 – Orlando, FL – The Social

9/18 – Ft. Myers, FL – Buddha Rock Club

9/20 – New Orleans, LA – Parish

9/23 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

9/24 – Dallas, TX – Trees

9/26 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

9/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

10/01 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

10/04 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne

10/05 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

10/07 – Denver, CO – Marquis

10/09 – Lincoln, NE – Rye Room

10/12 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

10/13 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub

10/15 – Charlotte, NC – Evening Muse

10/16 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern