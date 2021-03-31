Upheaval Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Korn, Rob Zombie and Stitched Up Heart

Home News Krista Marple March 31st, 2021 - 8:24 PM

2020 brought the live music industry to a halt because the COVID-19 outbreak and after nearly a year later, in-person concerts are mostly still a thing of the past. However, 2021 is hoping to bring out the light at the end of the tunnel. Upheaval Festival is one of many that are remaining hopeful for that light as they announce their 2021 festival dates.

Last year, the festival was set to take place with Disturbed and Staind as the main headliners for the event. Now, Rob Zombie and Korn will take those spots for the 2021 Upheaval Festival, which is currently scheduled to take place on July 16 and 17 at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The majority of the lineup that was announced last year has remained the same for this year’s dates including Staind still being on the bill despite them no longer being listed as a headliner. Other bands that are featured on the lineup are Chevelle, Skillet, Royal Bliss, Gemini Syndrome and more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and range from $79 to $139 for 2-day general admission with the early bird pricing of $59 already being sold out. The VIP package options are also all currently sold out. Single day tickets are also available for purchase starting at $45. Tickets for Upheaval Festival can be purchased here.

As the year is progressing, more and more artists are planning live shows throughout the year with the hopes that the ongoing pandemic will allow them to finally play in-person shows for their fans. Bands like Local H, Jinjer, Between The Buried and Me and more have all made plans to tour at some point this year.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado